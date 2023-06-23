BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If You Still Don't Believe The Words Of The Bible, You Should Look At What's Going On In Texas
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
06/23/2023

Deuteronomy 28 gives us an application of how God deals with nations, specifically the Old Covenant nation of Israel, when they rebel against Him and fail to keep His commandments, statutes and judgments. In this episode, we'll take a look at how we're seeing the very thing written about in Deuteronomy 28:45ff occurring all over the country, but we'll focus on a recent discovery of a military installation that is illegal set up in Eagle Pass, Texas and is housing able-bodied, military age men who are illegal aliens.


Keywords
militarytexasinvasionillegal alienschristie hutchersonwomen fighting for america
