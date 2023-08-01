Worldwide Tyranny, an Englishman explains, we got a problem!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Got a problem indeed. Just trying to get the information out so people know the further plan and madness we can enter in the future. They are still moving in complete wrong direction for us the people.
Just by there word and we get into a more insane madness then we already been witness too, now they have further the tools to promote even more insanity. And we have seen how most people are complete satanic zombies.