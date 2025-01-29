VAX PUSHING PHARMA WHORE CANNOT SHUT MOUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elizabeth Warren has humiliating psychotic breakdown doing everything she can to protect her big corporate pharma donors.
RFK ends her in 7 second masterclass:
RFK: "You're asking me not to sue pharma companies"
Warren: "NO I AM NOT!"
RFK: "That's exactly what you're doing"
###
RFK is full of shit, too, when he says that he supports the vaccine schedule but at least he's willing to take a deep look at them, which he has proven to do, over the years. He's also going to be great at dismantling and defunding the bureaucracy.