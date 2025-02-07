MRNA MEAT WARNING! - Bird Flu Hoax Leads To Shortages & Mass Culling! - EU State Warns: Stock Up

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuing Bird Flu hoax leading to shortages across the board as US dairy cows test "positive" for a second type of Bird Flu they're calling D1.1.

Conveniently, these cows have no symptoms, much like the child they recently claimed had Bird Flu in a house full of other kids who all had the regular flu and HAD symptoms. They're of course using PCR testing for this which is overtly fraudulent.

The fearmongering continues to be forced down our throats and normalized as President Donald Trump says he's on board with Bill Gates when it comes to partnering up for Operation Warpspeed 2.0 according to Gates. With the recent 500 billion dollars pledged by Trump for AI and mRNA cancer vaccines, this isn't shocking.

The meat industry has been "testing" mRNA vaccines in cows for quite some time and have increased tests dramatically, yet traces of mRNA have been found in the meat supply already and calls for modRNA (modified RNA) meant to survive digestion being put in the food supply are gaining steam.

With 100,000 eggs being stolen in Pennsylvania recently on top of the already existing shortages, the gridlocks caused by war and the climate agenda's attack on farmers, there's no doubt there's a plan in place to force us on rations. Especially considering the rollout of the digital ID system and the concerted effort to indeed ration foods based on behavior scores with The United Nations' Pact For The Future, signed by 193 countries. We can praise the many countries leaving the WHO all we want but the rules and mandates still remain and they're coming in fast, especially with the backing of things like the Pact For The Future.

All the while, the EU state of Estonia is calling on people to stock up on food and water. That is a no-brainer at this point, isn't it?





World Alternative Media

2025