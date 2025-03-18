“Asian” Rape Gangs, Controlled Farage, ChiCom MP, Stay Fat, Elite Cannibalism

2025-03-17 Britain’s Coddled “Asian” Rape Gangs

Topic list:

* Viva immagración! Qui bono (who benefits)?

* Hispanic Catholics for America, “Asian” Muslims for Europe: divide and conquer.

* Tommy Robinson is your opposition hero, Britain...REALLY!

* “Asian migrant” rape gangs housed in tax-payer-funded hotels but Leftist “Labour” ChiCom “MP” female says “Nothing to see here.”

* Opposition Leader Nigel Farage says, “If we alienate alien Muslims, we will lose.”

* Nigel Farage hates himself and everyone who supports him.

* Pakistani Muslim Rochdale rape leader Qari Abdul Rauf served 1/3rd of his sentence and sent right back to Rochdale.

* Raqib Hasan of “The Spectator” backs Nigel Far-aud.

* Max Lowen on the schedule...should be horrifying.

* Join the Australian SAS and protect paedophiles: ask Tim Kennedy.

* Jew-hating & baiting as an all-time historical high: here’s why it’s of little value to the Whore of Babylon.

* Never hit anyone in anger unless you’re absolutely SURE you can get away with it.

* Be proud of being fat and on track for an early death!

* There’s a chess-playing lawyer jesuit in Serbia and he’s experimenting with military crowd-control tech for the West.

* Does “Gabriella Rico Jimenz” validate Elite cannibalism? Ask “Carlos Slim”.

