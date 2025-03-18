BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“Asian” Rape Gangs, Controlled Farage, ChiCom MP, Stay Fat, Elite Cannibalism
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
16 views • 6 months ago

2025-03-17 Britain's Coddled "Asian" Rape Gangs

 

Topic list:
* Viva immagración! Qui bono (who benefits)?
* Hispanic Catholics for America, “Asian” Muslims for Europe: divide and conquer.
* Tommy Robinson is your opposition hero, Britain...REALLY!
* “Asian migrant” rape gangs housed in tax-payer-funded hotels but Leftist “Labour” ChiCom “MP” female says “Nothing to see here.”
* Opposition Leader Nigel Farage says, “If we alienate alien Muslims, we will lose.”
* Nigel Farage hates himself and everyone who supports him.
* Pakistani Muslim Rochdale rape leader Qari Abdul Rauf served 1/3rd of his sentence and sent right back to Rochdale.
* Raqib Hasan of “The Spectator” backs Nigel Far-aud.
* Max Lowen on the schedule...should be horrifying.
* Join the Australian SAS and protect paedophiles: ask Tim Kennedy.
* Jew-hating & baiting as an all-time historical high: here’s why it’s of little value to the Whore of Babylon.
* Never hit anyone in anger unless you’re absolutely SURE you can get away with it.
* Be proud of being fat and on track for an early death!
* There’s a chess-playing lawyer jesuit in Serbia and he’s experimenting with military crowd-control tech for the West.
* Does “Gabriella Rico Jimenz” validate Elite cannibalism? Ask “Carlos Slim”.

ukmuslimjesuitsnigel faragerape gang
