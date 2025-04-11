BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

While They Have You Focused On Epstein, JFK SR And E-GOD/DOGE Because You'll Get Some $$ back Here Is What They Are Really Up too In The Background!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
169 views • 5 months ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907532494582218856?t=olhGjlZJQ-WIwnVPcikCgw&s=19


Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030 https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1909431953964576901?t=dq89hdlfFxYm5ef3dx80QA&s=19


nanotechnology in Living Labs, Vaccine nanotechnology, Nanomaterials real-time monitoring, nanotechnology Biosening In 6G - NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE AND CYBERSECURITY https://rumble.com/v6rsxr5-409496801.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910151779012030777?t=k2NYa_Nq9QSZEXFudhB4zg&s=19


SM-102 and Luciferase Biosensors In The Covid-19 "Vaccine" Biocyber interface https://rumble.com/v6rw729-409648833.html

.

Fluorescent Biosensors for In Vivo Monitoring https://search.brave.com/search?q=fluorescent+Biosensors+for+invivo+real-time+monitoring&source=android&summary=1&conversation=170b486590dbbc08c0b518

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910160873030832257?t=HYWnY-dMsYm4w55gTXkJ_Q&s=19


Luciferase mRNA Biosensor https://search.brave.com/search?q=Luciferase+Biosensor+mrna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=497bf2114dd4d9eddd8400

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910227429085376739?t=4WDv7hyuQvjjLuWirjLcpQ&s=19


High-throughput acoustic screening is a method that uses acoustic reporter genes (ARGs) to non-invasively visualize cellular functions inside opaque samples such as living animals.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=High-Throughput+Acoustic+Screening&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f0876394ffe48090211de0


Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy