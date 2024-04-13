Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week April 6 – 12, 2024





▪️Last week, Israeli troops withdrew almost completely from the Gaza Strip. The troops remain only in the territory separating the northern and central parts of the enclave.





▪️Israeli artillery and air strikes continued throughout the region, but at a reduced intensity. Buildings and other infrastructure were damaged, with dozens of casualties every day.





▪️Humanitarian aid, including food packages and drinking water, continued to be dropped in the northern Gaza Strip. In total, more than 850 tons of various goods have been air-dropped since the start of deliveries.





▪️Israeli troops also conducted a sortie on militant positions in the Al-Judaydah neighborhood in eastern Gaza. In fact, the fighting in the enclave finally shifted to the stage of localized raids.





▪️At the same time, IDF units conducted an operation in the area of Al-Zahra, establishing control over the settlement. The Israelis managed to reach the northern outskirts of Nuseirat, where fierce clashes broke out.





▪️Local resistance factions fought the IDF, but for obvious reasons were unable to stop the advance. However, this did not prevent them from making statements about successfully repelling the attack and destroying the enemy's armored vehicles.





▪️As for the south of the enclave, no Israeli units remained in Khan Yunis after the withdrawal of the 98th Division. Hamas regained control of the territories left behind, and municipal organizations began to resume work in the town itself.

