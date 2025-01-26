Diesel Fuel Is Used To Charge Electric Vehicles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video exposes the lies behind so-called green tech by showing footage of Amazon's EVs being charged with diesel-powered generators. This satirical take on climate change and the supposed Green New Deal reveals the truth: These 'green' solutions to energy production are just as pollutive and unsustainable as their diesel fuel counterparts.