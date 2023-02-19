BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian 'New-Gen Thermonuclear Fist' is Preparing a Surprise for PENTAGON at the end of February
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
741 views • 02/19/2023

Like a bolt from the blue, information appeared that Russia had begun preparations for strategic exercises with the latest 5th-generation intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat, the latest missile system Yars, and even the nuclear cruise missile Burevestnik. According to incoming information, since February 15, Russia has closed all areas adjacent to the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula for new tests and strategic exercises. In early February, the US strategic forces carried out another test of their rather old and, to date, the only land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, the Minuteman-3. The Pentagon called these launches routine and training, although, in the current situation, any such test launches contain a certain message to its geopolitical rivals. The Americans have quite a few such enemies on the world stage, but here it is extremely clear to whom these training launches of a Minuteman-3 are specifically addressed.

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167 

Other platforms to support the BORZZIKMAN channel.

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
icbmssarmatyarsnuclear cruise missile burevestnik
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy