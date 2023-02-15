OHIO Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
Feb 15, 2023
Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter, including a part of an argument between a member of Ohio’s National Guard and correspondent Evan Lambert.
This is what a police state looks like.
