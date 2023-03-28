BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Galactic Portal Awaits You! Get On Your Mission! Starseed Expansion Course
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
15 views • 03/28/2023

The portal gateway is OPEN. With 10 LIVE calls and 20 HOURS of starseedcontent with galactivations, you will get activated, expand your starseed

knowledge, shift your DNA, and learn the true galactic history. Take a journey

to your galactic family, activate your 12D chakra system...and so much more !

The Countdown is on! Make sure you register for our upcoming Starseed

Expansion Course by March 30th. We also have a limited time special coupon

code below for some major savings. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

\----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

⏳ FINAL WEEK FOR ENROLLMENT. WE'RE FILLING UP FAST! ⏳ 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨

AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE ⏳ LIMITED TIME SPECIAL OFFER

COUPON: $44 OFF CODE “starseed44” 4 Days 20 Hours of Galactic Activation with

Indigo Angel222 , Pink Bella Aloha & Lightstar NOW IS THE TIME! Don't wait

until the last moment, as there are LIMITED SPACES available! ⏱️ 🏫 DETAILS &

VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN

STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... WHO'S

TEACHING: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations WHEN: March 31,

April 1, April 2, April 3 2023 ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES

\------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: 9b3a5381443a9fae



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
