Authentic Asian Garlic Fried Rice





Ingredients

2 cups cooked long grain rice (left over rice is better)

2 tablespoons coconut oil or olive oil

20 grams garlic (3 large cloves, minced)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper









Preparation

Use your hands to break up any clumps of rice.

In a large frying pan, add the oil and garlic and heat over medium-high heat, stirring regularly to ensure even browning. Fry the garlic until most of the sizzling subsides and the garlic is a golden brown color.

Remove half of the garlic from the pan, leaving the oil behind.

Add the rice and toss to coat evenly with the oil and garlic.

Stir-fry the rice until it's heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve hot and garnish with the reserved garlic.





- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

