In this third episode of Face Mask Madness on The Rock, I use four farcical fabled stories to “unkindly” square-up traitorous activities on The Rock of Gibraltar during the Covid era: (1) within Morrisons Superstore; (2) above the Convent building; (3) upon glossy creative Coronavirus laminates; and (4) inside New Mole House Police HQ, a nurse’s powerful letter is dispatched to compare Covid guidelines to acts of terrorism.
The letter is linked in the article on Gibraltar Messenger.
For more details, please see "Face Mask Madness – Part 3" on Gibraltar Messenger: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/face-mask-madness-part-three/