OLE DAMMEGARD. TRUTH SEEKER. CODE BREAKER. PEACE MAKER

An interview with OLE DAMMEGARD, the top expert on alleged mass shootings and alleged terrorist attacks, and on who actually shot John F. Kennedy. Suggestion: go right to the interview.

In case you have no idea who Ole Dammegard is, he started out confused and traumatized. That background was the fuel for his decades of passionate explorations of alleged mass shootings and alleged terrorist attacks. In all cases - ALL - he found a narrative and a very different reality. For example, not part of the narrative: a small secret hit team, Death Squad Operation 40.

A huge difference between his childhood and his adult experience. As a child, he did not get past the narrative but was massively confused. As a adult, Ole Dammegard has dedicated more than 4 decades to going to sites of alleged mass shootings and alleged terrorist attacks to look at the evidence. Much danger. Huge danger. Massive.

What has Ole Dammegard found? How have recent world events - like the deliberately traumatizing plandemic - tied with Ole’s other passion, coaching? And then, Ole has recently realized that he is in another phase of his life. What is forefront in his life now?

For all that and more, listen to this interview with this amazing dedicated passionate and deeply caring, loving, heart-centered person - Ole Dammegard.

For much more on Ole, go to his sites: https://lightonconspiracies.com/, or dammegard.com

Listen to his hit music video: WAKE UP, https://lightonconspiracies.com/wake-up/

Check out a few of his more than 1300 interviews, including on the meticulously planned murder of John F. Kennedy: https://lightonconspiracies.com/the-global-importance-of-death-squad-operation-40/

That interview first led me, Elsa, to write a post: https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/news-of-death-squad-40 Next I asked Ole for an interview.

Just now, reading all the very many testimonials - acclamations!! - on his site, I feel honored to have been given the chance to interview Ole, to do this tribute to a remarkable man.

