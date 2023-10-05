© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why I voted against Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Andy Biggs with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to Congressman Andy Biggs, one of the 8 Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy, about why he voted the way he did, and what he expects from a new Speaker of the House.
