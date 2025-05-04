US Talks "Peace" With Russia as US-trained Operators Kill Russian Generals in Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even as the US poses as seeking "peace" between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing conflict is in actuality a US war on Russia simply using Ukraine as an intermediary.
US media has revealed in recent years that US generals serve at the top of Ukraine's chain of command and that the CIA reorganized and directs Ukrainian intelligence, including units carrying out armed attacks inside Russia and Russian-held territory.
Among these US-trained operators is Kyrylo Budanov who has admitted Ukrainian intelligence has killed Russian journalists and commanding officers in Russia.
Thus, as US envoys talk with Russia, US-trained and directed Ukrainian operators are killing Russian generals in the streets of Moscow.
