JUST TO MAKE THINGS INTERESTING 🦈 COCAINE SHARKS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
42 views • 10 months ago

This comes courtesy of Angel Espino, who was on the Jolly Roger last night with Japhy Ryder, Roger Hanson, Karma Love & VfB [show to come later]


Animals hopped up on cocaine is not a new concept; the February film “Cocaine Bear” loosely chronicled the bizarre true story of when a 175-pound black bear ingested cocaine that was thrown out of a drug smuggling plane in 1985.


However, with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week right around the corner, scientists have revealed the possible discovery of sharks in the Atlantic Ocean that have ingested cocaine.


Experts say that sharks may be gobbling up bales of drugs that were dumped into the water off the coast by smugglers.


Biologists studying the phenomenon reported seeing a hammerhead shark swimming into discarded packages and biting into them.


After ingesting the drugs, the sharks were observed to be behaving erratically, causing what scientists call “crazy brain.”


A documentary focusing on sharks on cocaine is set to premiere during Shark Week, which begins on Sunday.


Story: https://ktla.com/news/scientists-investigating-after-sharks-seen-ingesting-cocaine/

