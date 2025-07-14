The Science of Life - Conscious Hip Hop Soundscapes ((432Hz))

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to this huge 2+ hour hip hop mixture that's taking the approach though many lenses regarding the sciences of life and what's important to learn about our inner worlds as much as the outer ones.. our microcosmic being to the entire macrocosmic galactic scale, we have an inherent correspondence and connection to it all, which is intricately Hermetically Sealed on the full dimensional spectrum of existence perhaps.. Let's hear what these artists have to say about it all. This mix would be well paired with Alchemical Elementalz, a dope mix I made around this time last year.
This could be an entryway for a few other mixes under this title, or not, we'll see.. For now let's just delve into this primer regarding the sciences of life and ways to discover more about yourself and reality around you. It's quite a vast subject with much to fill in, so it was interesting putting this project together.. I wanted to hit a bunch of different angles around practical spiritual principles that are integral to one's life lived right in 3D- given the proper knowledge, guidance & integration.
And in regards to this artform, the science of life includes many forms of consciousness expression, so a lil word play and linguistic calisthenics is part of the jive in this vibe- word to the quest called tribe ;)
Sometimes the science of life is in the small details of the mundane, observing how things & people, animals and all works.. What makes you tick?
I actually had a great discussion under the title the science of life on Affirm Life Daily Podcast last year, which actually sparked the idea for this mix! https://youtu.be/UvrchdLF5P8
Intro - Solé
Xtra Intro - Carlos Nino, Lil Sci & Murs
Atom of God - Bmac Mastamind
Øœåπ ☯ƒ Çøπsç¡øusπess - Nu Vision Project
What's The Science!? Lil Sci & Carlos Nino
Golden Rule - Maroons ft. Erinn Anova
Hermetic NTR Sequence - Goddess Alchemy Project & The Grouch
Synchronicity - Kropz
Be Well - Bicasso ft. Gavin
The Path of Souls - Jiibay Miikana x Sethikus Boza
Polarity - Ka Zodiak & Tiye Phoenix
Astrology - Anacron ft. Jahn The Baptest & Perv One
Our Key - I & Ideal ft. Concise Reality
The Holy Science - Anahata Sacred Sound Current ft. Atma, Decipher, Jahn Illuminati Congo, Kaptain Ryan Bassie, Ankush Vimawala, James Greenly, Shanish & DJ Wicked x Manly P Hall.
Circle Cycles - Bay Area Art Collective
Get What You Get - Moka Only
Habitat - Mos Def
Qui Vivre Verra - Fabe
LIFE/For What It's Worth - Scarub
Tibetan Book of The Dead - Riishi G7
Student Ov Life - Luckyiam PSC
Book of Life - Killah Priest
My Energy - Pep Love
The Source - Sol Xprsn
TAO Pt. 3 - Shad
Liquid Sunshine - Rime Fytas
No Rulers No Slaves - Joe Murray
Knowledge Is King - Global Phlowtations
The Science - Massinfluence
Primate's Rollercoaster - New Moon
Analyze - Micranots
Wo Wo Wo Yeah Yeah Yeah - Haiku d'Etat ft. PEACE
Meditate - Mystik Journeymen
Reincarnation - Nomad Soul
Truth Skytalker - EyezShine
Regrettably - Yugen Blakrok ft. Hannah Allen
In The Moment - Theo Lux
Supreme Math - World Renown
Untitled - Knott Tight
Growing Pains - The Goods
A Job To Do - Bicasso
Most sound samples included incorporated throughout this mix are from Sethikus Boza
https://blackearthproductionz.com/
Arranged, mixed & produced in 432Hz from La Ciotat by Derek Bartolacelli on 13/07/2025
PEACE