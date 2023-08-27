BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Passio on Natural Law, the Relationship between Morality and Freedom, the Satanic Mindset and the Real 7 Deadly Sins
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 08/27/2023

Max interviews researcher, truth teller and former Satanist Mark Passio as he shares his vast reservoir of knowledge about human consciousness, mind control, the occult and grass roots solutions to our current global situation. Mark describes the Satanic agenda and techniques in keeping humanity in a devolved state of consciousness to more effectively manipulate and control the masses into the condition of slavery we are currently in globally. He describes the Satanic mindset of ego, selfishness and “me” culture and how humanity is in a state of psychological childhood. Mark points out how order followers are the ones creating the problems and incurring the karma for immoral behavior, the pyramid is held up by the bottom layer and how these are facilitating bringing the dark new world order into existence. Mark explains Natural Law and how to create freedom within and without. Max and Mark discuss the importance of shadow work and how to move towards sovereignty, true knowledge, personal responsibility and the importance of taking action to co-create a free and moral society.

For More Information on Mark Passio:

What On Earth Is Happening

One Great Work Network

How To Become Truth Media

Keywords
global agendatruth warriorsmark passio on natural lawthe relationship between morality and freedomthe satanic mindset and the real 7 deadly sinsmark pass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy