Primary Elect Supervisor of Clay Twp. - Paul Cassidy

Primary-elect for Clay Township Supervisor, attorney Paul Cassidy sits down with Eileen to talk about his campaign and his first order of business when it comes to Township finances. He also explains the write-in candidates campaign who were all voted out in the Primary. He assumes that because millions of dollars are at stake in this election with future contracts, they are running to save their own jobs and their corporate buddies.

For more information go to https://www.peopleschoiceforclay.com/





