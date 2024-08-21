BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can We Stop the NWO? Who Is Actually in Control? + Prophecy Updates
Non-Toxic Home
90 views • 8 months ago

(Links below!) Messy hair, and nope- I don't care!


Uploading this video today, everywhere where I upload, has taken HOURS. Gee, it’s almost like there’s some sort of effort to silence me…. I think it’s likely at the broadband provider point, as it’s rural broadband, subsidized by my uncle, Sam.


Can we stop the NWO and destruction of the world as we know it? Who is REALLY in control here? It's actually been a while since I've recorded a faith-based video, so I touch on a number of topics in this video, including:

- Isaiah 44

- They cannot understand....

- Where should our focus be during these times?

- The termination of the action of the first seal rider.

- Psalm 1

- Certainty regarding the Strong Delusion

- "I am the Lord that doeth all things."- my translation from the Hebrew


My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning


I'm 100% Certain of Where We Are in Prophecy: https://rumble.com/v4pylhr-we-are-indeed-in-the-beginning-of-sorrows-why-im-100-certain-now.html


Life Here Now Hates the Sun: https://open.substack.com/pub/nontoxichome/p/life-here-now-hates-the-sun


Free Interlinear Bible Online: https://www.scripture4all.org/


Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f


OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

jesusprophecyraptureyeshuanwoend timesantichristmotbhirelings
