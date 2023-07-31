HERSH EXPOSES US FALSE FLAG! - Crimean Bridge Attacked By United States According to Intel Insiders!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent report by Seymour Hersh who had been contacted by multiple intelligence official whistleblowers regarding two of the attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

The award winning respected journalist Seymour Hersh had previously exposed the attack on Nord Stream as an American job which in turn destroyed the energy sector in Europe. Now, he says the attacks in October of 2022 as well as July 2023 on the incredibly logistically important bridge was done indeed by the United States with help from reconnaissance drones and submerged Ukrainian drones.

This confirms what we had originally thought, but now we have the evidence in front of us. Despite this, most of the media is ignoring the story and those who report on it smear the world renowned journalist instead of acknowledging his long storied career of being right.

This could lead to a World War 3 collision course.





