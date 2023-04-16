© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ecwsj0f17
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Singer Jimmy Levy performed his song 'Shadow' as a tribute to our fellow fighters at our #FreeMilesGuo rally on April 8.
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】歌手吉米·列维在4月8日#释放郭文贵集会现场为战友们献唱歌曲《影子》
