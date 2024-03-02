© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Impenetrable Russian tanks storm another fortress city - Krasnogorovka
The footage shows how armored vehicles receive blow after blow from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but continue to advance.
As a result, the infantry of the RF Armed Forces entered the settlement and gained a foothold, military correspondents report.