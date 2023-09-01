Were Grey Aliens Behind the Pop Music Scene - Part 2 of 5 - Preston & Dolly

Part 2 of 5. I start off asking Dolly and Preston about ETs influencing pop musicians in order to raise the consciousness of society.



Dolly Safran recommends the YouTube channel and website:

Suspicious Observers: https://suspicious0bservers.org/

At minute 37:00 Dolly recommends you develop your remote viewing psychic skills with this app, linked at ESP trainer: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/esp-trainer/id336882103

Grant Cameron: The Modern Music UFO Connection

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiL5gAqfrVM

https://higherjourneys.com/e-t-influence-music-industry-grant-cameron/

I recommend Grant Cameron's book, "Tuned-In: The Paranormal World of Music"

https://www.amazon.com/Tuned-Paranormal-Grant-Robert-Cameron/dp/1541366077/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=grant+cameron+aliens+and+musicians&sr=8-2

In the spring of 2014, Grant Cameron received an astonishing message from his friend Chris Bledsoe. Chris had an extraordinary encounter with beings he called “the Guardians”. Chris relayed this message to Grant and told him that “the message is in the music”. Grant Cameron was never musically inclined, and rarely showed any interest in music until he heard the song, “After the Goldrush” by Neil Young. The message that Chris relayed to Grant now resonated with him. Grant wondered if the lyrics in that song, were part of the message. He then became very interested in musicians who have had experiences with various unexplained phenomenon. And so, the trip down the rabbit hole began…What emerged from the investigation was evidence of a very weird world where many musicians have reported bizarre occurrences such as: unexplained sightings of craft, encounters with other worldly beings and telepathic transmissions from outside our known reality. Many musicians have reported musical downloads and that they have tapped into a non-local consciousness. Many are influenced or inspired by paranormal forces and have written songs with UFO themes. There are even accounts of UFOs that have showed up at their concerts! Many musicians seem to be heavily influenced by supernatural or mystical forces and Grant’s investigation expands into many of other aspects to the paranormal world of music.This book examines the parallel stories in pre-rock music and assesses what “the message in the music” might be.Is there a plan by a higher-level consciousness to influence, enlighten and disclose information into our level of reality? After reading this book, you will certainly start to wonder…

