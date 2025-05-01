100 Day Debrief

Media vs. MAGA: The Country Has No Regrets

* America elected a man to knock over the table — and that’s the phase we are in now.

* We don’t wonder who the president really is or where he is.

* He is hard at work and in your face.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 April 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6372136501112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1917744249845735786