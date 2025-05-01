100 Day Debrief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media vs. MAGA: The Country Has No Regrets
* America elected a man to knock over the table — and that’s the phase we are in now.
* We don’t wonder who the president really is or where he is.
* He is hard at work and in your face.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 April 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6372136501112