Glenn Here's the REAL reason they INDICTED Donald Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
March 31, 2023
‘It’s amazing how insidious darkness is,’ Glenn says. ’[And] it’s amazing how distracted you can become.’ Thanks to the far-left’s unforgiving efforts, President Donald Trump has now been indicted. It’s a historical moment for our nation — and it symbolizes a major turning point from which we may never fully recover. But it’s all a distraction. In this clip, Glenn unveils the TRUE reason the far-left is going after Trump: ‘They NEED you for cover.’
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCak0mpltjk