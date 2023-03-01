METEOR DEBRI HIT-THIS TIME MY STATE OHIO / DEBRI IN SPAIN (PX-WORMWOOD COMING) / CHAOS GLOBALLY / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





METEOR DEBRI HIT-THIS TIME MY STATE OHIO+DEBRI IN SPAIN (PLANET X-WORMWOOD IS COMING)CHAOS GLOBALLY-TRAIN WRECK MICHIGAN+CHEMICALS-ARIZONA+OHIO+TENNESSEE ACID SPILLS/MORE TRAIN WRECKS (EXPECT MORE TO COME!!! ) READ BELOW. Today is now 3/1/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video as you see in the opening picture more meteor debri came in hitting my state ohio hitting the ground....only a few days ago on Ohios western border near Indiana. ( as the government is tracking 3-4 systems a long with the planet x/nemesis system that invaded earths solar system and each system has their own asteroid debri fields) millions of asteroid debris and space trash in its tail not including other things entering earth's solar system as said... .first is coming in debris in clusters from planet x and 3-4 other debri fields... Soon millions will fall by waves... Just as you'll see looks like more asteroid debri or space trash that came in recently over Spain.... You'll see earth is getting hammered by radiation waves from the suns direction as planet x system bodies are passing and eclipsing the sun almost on a daily basis the more the sun will get worse and keep shooting off flares towards earth as we also just had 2 coronal mass ejections from the sun within the past 1-2 days slam earth causing the most beautiful auroras i have ever seen as you'll see pictures of... And BREAKING NEWS.. Big breaking news as chaos is hitting the United States bad and of course hitting the world. More chaos occurring with fires explosions and leaks which you can expect to happen more and more until main events come ( biblical judgment) soon coming and planet x and it's system being part of bible prophecy to occur and is occurring. In Tennessee in dosoto county a massive spill of hydrochloric acid spilled into a creek and I'm guessing other water ways and in Florida a massive ( another ) train derailment occured and had a train car with 30,000 pounds of propane... As alot of what's happening yes is on purpose to distract from what's really soon to cause hell on earth ( planet x coming ) and also it's happening because earths core stopped and is reversing or soon to with planet x being the cause why it's happening so the crust is going unstable globally real fast which means the in soon time pole shift from planet x will occur and worse even to me also crustal displacement.... Watch the movie 2012 as it is based off planet x. Planet x/ wormwood was in the opening of that movie until released in theatres and they pulled planet x out of the opening so people wouldn't flip out realising the cause of the chaos in the movie called ( 2012)... You'll see multiple planet x system objects and other bodies passing the sun in NASA stereo ahead pictures caught by me. And you'll see the massive hole that opened in Turkey after their massive 8.1 quake which soon the whole would will see massive quakes and sink holes open up with planet x coming in.. I forgot to add you'll also see 2 articles of 2 other big things not making mainstream media news... 500 GALLONS of ACID spilled near toledo ohio usa not far from me. The public wasn't told and near Detroit Michigan a train derailed with one car leaking out chemicals and that to was NOT told.. Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

Khusnul khotimah/ planet body lighting up skies over around Indonesia- • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OF4EW8FlJ2Q

On Fire/ meteor debris or space trash over Spain-

• https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HE36oOibr0o





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLM9uGTJYq8