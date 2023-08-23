Part 1 Only Way to Win is To Not Play the Game!

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/08/gods-monetary-systemthe-truth-for-all.html Fiat is an unfair unjust system, it is always fluctuating because it is an illusion. Coinage Act 1792. Is just fair and according to the Constitution. Come out of the Bank of England.





​We The People have our own money! Real Money! Constitution, Article 1 Section 10. People World Wide can trust our money! We The People have a great name and reputation! Fiat people have a horrible reputation!

Serving the Devil: kills, steals, and destroys! That is stupid! Don't play the game. Movie: " War Game!" All Wars are Bankers' War!









PG here, God gave me a vision Milford, 3 Banks hold our Gold in them. So we need brand new independent Banks with Constitutional Banks. Honest Banks led by the Holy Spirit.





​Life is so much easier for everyone if we all live by the laws of God. No long list of policies, financial producers, terms and conditions, just simple math. Banks only used gold and silver coins.

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks Newsletters/Emails are up and RUNNING after over a year of being shut down! Make sure to sign up to receive emails from Leah and Michelle! www.resistancechicks.com/registration





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.