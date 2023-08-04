EPIC STEVE BANNON on GBN News [Full] on Pres Donald Trump Indictment!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'We're not about to allow our constitutional republic to be taken by a globalist deep state. We're going to fight this, and we're going to be vindicated.'
Steve Bannon reacts to Donald Trump pleading not guilty in federal court.
#trump #indictment #biden #donaldtrump
https://youtu.be/tJ8Hu5Rc0Iw