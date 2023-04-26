Skyfall 2020: Apostle/Prophet Eugene May (Friday Night)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first day of the conference, we had some sound problems and this is the best we could do to enhance the sound. This video is session five with Apostle/Prophet Eugene May of Eagles Wings Ministries. The first part of this video is a teaching on spiritual warfare and then Gene May ministered to people, giving prophetic words to individuals at Skyfall 2020.