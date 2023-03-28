Saudi Arabia - A Bus with Mecca Pilgrims to the Holy City - Burst into Flames after a Collision on a Bridge.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 20 people have been killed and about 30 others injured in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia.
The accident occurred in the province of Asir in the southwest of the country. Previously, the cause was a malfunction of the brake system. Having lost control, the bus collided with a passenger car, and then rolled over and caught fire.
Victims had different nationalities.