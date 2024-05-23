The Spirituality of St. Thérèse - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 140 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





May 16, 2024





Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, the “Little Flower,” is one of the most popular and well-known Catholic Saints. She said her mission was to “make God loved as I love Him, to give my little way to souls.” Brother Ryan, MIC, explains this new spirituality which can supercharge our relationship with our Lord. Then hear the inspiring story of a group of high school students from Louisville, Kentucky, whose “St. Joseph of Arimathea Society” performs the corporal work of mercy of burying the dead.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation!





