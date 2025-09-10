BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE AT GLACIER NATIONAL PARK ON MY LAST DAY IN MONTANA
evilexposures
evilexposures
5 views • 1 week ago

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my photography website - https://www.erickaseyphotography.com.




— NATIONAL FORESTS I’VE VISITED —


1. George Washington


2. Thomas Jefferson


3. Cherokee


4. Chattahoochee


5. Ocoee


6. Pisgah


7. Monongahela


8. Allegheny


9. Finger Lakes


10. Daniel Boone


11. Mark Twain


12. Nebraska


13. Black Hills


14. Bighorn


15. Teton


16. Boise


17. Payette


18. Clearwater


19. Flathead


20. Lolo




— DISPERSED CAMPING ON ALL U.S. NATIONAL FORESTS IS 100% PERFECTLY LEGAL TO STAY IN FOR A MAXIMUM OF 14 DAYS IN ANY 60 DAY PERIOD, SO IF YOU TRY TO VIOLATE MY RIGHTS THEN YOU’LL BE MET WITH EXTREME RESISTANCE —


Long Link - https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/blackhills/recreation/dispersed-camping


Short Link - https://tinyurl.com/3ppdb3a2




EXTRA DETAILS


Total Videos: 610


Facebook Life Events: 330


Life’s Work Photos: 106


iPhone Pictures: 3,580


iPhone Songs: 1,480


iPhone Videos: 22


iPhone Apps: 16


Google Maps Places: 9,900


Google Calendar Events: 27,100


Data Backups: 46




THE VAN AND ME


My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently


My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021


Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van


Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp


Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway


Mileage: 105,247


Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall


Purchase Amount: $7,495


Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021


Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ


How I Make Money: Social Security


Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone


Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch


Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC




BACKGROUND MUSIC


SONG 1 - Tomas Skyldeberg - “That Is What She Told Me”


SONG 2 - Windshield - “Free World”


SONG 3 - Ooyy - “Gelatin Nature”


SONG 4 - Craig Reever - “Put It On”

