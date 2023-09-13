"Crushed...Devastated" Owen Shroyer Cheered By Sid Canoe's Bob Marley Ukulele, Hope of God's Kingdom

Owen's prison sentence hangs over him and Sid Canoe intends to call back soon. Enjoy this call to cheer up a crushed and devastated Owen Shroyer on INFOWARS Sunday Night Live Show on 5/29/22 with Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" "So Much Trouble" and "Babylon System" after reading C.T. Russell's Volume One. Shroyer dubs him "the greatest ukulele player to ever play on Sunday Night Live" likely the only one! OWEN BEGINS: "I'm devastated I'm crushed I don't know I-Was anyone else leaning into that story like me or am I the only one dying up here oh Ed Well unfortunately we'll never know what happened when Ed tunes in to the shows on Getter damn shame all right let's continue down the line we've got Sid canoe in the state of Washington Sid canoe you're on the air go ahead" "we lost air from getter yeah we lost her I don't know what happened there Owen Shroyer nice to hear you wait is that a ukulele nice to know you Owen Shroyer oh yeah a pleasure to meet you honored to be on with the great mr Owens shroyer honored to talk with you because I admire your work being persecuted for telling the truth it's an amazing experience as we are all beginning to learn. Yeah ukulele!" "I appreciate that That was wonderful and and you were like you were ready to go I mean first as soon as I said and put you on air the first strum!" "our meetings that we used to hold, back in the 1800s when we talked about these things that we discovered from the Bible what was really going to happen that there would be this kingdom of Christ on earth well demons were eavesdropping and they wrote their own counterfeit plan and that's what you're seeing in the world today but I can promise you this that God's hand is on the lever of power..."





Hear the amazing segment:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRRJKIHoixNg/

https://www.brighteon.com/3ee85cbb-0397-4ae3-9e9b-0ddb683aeeb0





"The just shall live by Faith."

Hebrews 10:38