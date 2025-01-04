BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moment of arrival of a UKR long-range kamikaze drone in the vicinity of the Ust-Luga sea trade port in the Leningrad, Russia region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
100 views • 6 months ago

The moment of the arrival of a Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone in the vicinity of the Ust-Luga sea trade port in the Leningrad region, published by Ukrainian channels. 

The footage shows the sound of security guards firing, but it appears to have been unsuccessful. 

According to minimum estimates, the Ukrainian drone directly covered more than 1000 km , which has long been impossible for long-range kamikazes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

Adding: 

The Russian army is approaching the first lithium deposit in the area of ​​the village of Shevchenko, which the Kiev regime has already managed to sell to the Australian company "European Lithium". 

The lithium deposit is located in the Velikonovoselkovsky district on the eastern outskirts of the village of Shevchenko. The area of ​​the first marked site for lithium development is 39.84 hectares. The deposit was discovered in 1982. 

Please note that the settlement of Shevchenko [unlike the settlement of Shevchenko near Pokrovsk] is located in the northwest of Velyka Novosyolka and is currently controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Update:  Russia announces the seizure of the village of Shevchenkovo ​​in the Donetsk region, where the largest lithium deposit in Ukraine is located.

A map from the Ukrainian military public Deep State shows that the Russian forces have captured the eastern part of the village.

