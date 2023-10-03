X22 REPORT Ep 3177a - Trump Wants A Future That Protects American Labor, Time To End The Fed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3177a - October 2, 2023
Trump Wants A Future That Protects American Labor, Time To End The Fed
Germany has imported more electricity than it exported, it's completely falling apart, continue to watch CA and Germany. The people are struggling and its going to get worse. Trump wants a future where we protect American jobs. It's time to take down the Fed.
