Israel's Embassy in South Korea Released a 'Propaganda' video Illustrating what would happen if Hamas were to Attack the Republic of Korea on Christmas Day - S Korean Ministry publicly Condemned

In Israel, it appears that they have taken their campaign in the ongoing conflict to an extreme. The country's embassy in South Korea has released a video illustrating what would happen if Hamas were to attack the Republic of Korea on Christmas Day.

One of their main objectives, which the Israelis do not conceal, was (https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2023-12-26/national/diplomacy/Israeli-Embassys-video-depicts-what-Oct-7-would-have-been-like-in-Korea/1944806) to help people from "far East Asia" understand the situation in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Needless to say, this diplomatic maneuver failed. The South Korean Foreign Ministry publicly condemned (https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20231227007800315?section=national/diplomacy) the actions of the Israeli embassy and demanded the removal of the video. Furthermore, South Koreans did not comprehend the purpose of such provocation and expressed criticism on social media.

Adding also from today, Dec 28, 2023:

Kim Jong-un ordered the DPRK military to speed up preparations for war, Reuters writes, citing local state media.

He accuses the US of taking "unprecedented confrontational steps."

According to him, next year Pyongyang will expand strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” countries. In particular, with the Russian Federation.

The President of South Korea called on the military on the border with North Korea for “immediate retaliation” in the event of any aggressive actions by its northern neighbor.