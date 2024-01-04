Russian airborne troops advancing on the Zaporozhye front

▪️Soldiers of the 108th Airborne Regiment on the BMD-4 armored fighting vehicle break through to the enemy trenches, firing 30 mm cannons
▪️Russian troops continue the offensive on the Rabotino-Verbovoe line, taking the initiative on the Zaporozhye front. Every day the enemy is losing ground and retreating.
Source @Intel Slava Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.