ROH: New & Improved!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! This episode is all about embracing the spirit of the holidays while also discussing exciting changes coming to the channel. I’m committed to bringing you more content, including newsletters, longer podcasts, and even live streams where we can interact as a community. It’s time to break free from the mainstream narratives surrounding health and wellness, and I want to share the truth that I’ve discovered. Join me on this journey as we explore deeper topics and connect with like-minded individuals who are eager to learn and grow together.
Chapters:
- 00:10 - The Essence of Thanksgiving
- 00:36 - Changing Directions: New Content Ahead
- 01:34 - Building a Community Around Healing
- 03:31 - Breaking Free from Health Myths
- 04:18 - Embracing the Break