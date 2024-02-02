Hugh Odom, Charles Marino & Ed Martin on State of the Nation - 02 February 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today's show, Hugh Odom discusses the Immigration Phone App: Digital Cage or Invitation To Enter. Later, Charles Marino discusses the Impact of Migrants Crossing the Border and the threat it poses to the United States.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Hugh Oden discusses the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, and how the CBP One App serves as a virtual invitation for immigrants around the globe to get pre-approved for entry into the U.S. and then allows unfettered travel once they have crossed the border.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Charles Marino is the CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions and the author of "Terrorists on the Border and in Our Country." Find out more and place an order at: https://www.amazon.com/Terrorists-Border-Country-Charles-Marino/dp/1630062820
GUEST 3 OVERVIEW: January 6th Attorney and Patriot Freedom Project board member Ed Martin can weigh in on a Supreme Court case with major implications for Trump and Jan. 6 defendants, specifically Section 1512 (c)(2).