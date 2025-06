Once You Are At-One With God, You Will Be Emotional All the Time, The Way God Originally Designed You To Be, Gift of Free Will, Why Is Connection With God So Hard? God - the Grant Emotional Being

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/i3Jz7Dj1euQ

20140208 Relationship With God - Understanding Your Emotional Self S1P1





04m41s - 18m36s





“ONE OF THE BASIC PRINCIPLE OF THE WAY TO GOD:

WITHOUT YOU BECOMING A FULLY FLESHED 100% EMOTIONAL BEING, YOU’LL NEVER HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD. THERE IS NO WAY THAT YOU’LL EVER BECOME AT-ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 05m16s





“ONCE YOU ARE AT-ONE WITH GOD, YOU WILL BE EMOTIONAL ALL THE TIME.”

@ 06m17s





“THE WAY GOD DESIGNED YOU TO BE IS NOT THE WAY YOU CURRENTLY ARE.”

@ 07m36s





“GOD IS THE GRANT EMOTIONAL BEING. IF YOU WANT A DEFINITION OF WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN EMOTIONAL BEING, GOD IS IT.”

@ 10m10s





“THE ONLY WAY THAT YOU CAN PROGRESS AND THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN UNDERSTAND DIVINE TRUTH IS BY FEELING SOME EMOTION. AND IN FACT BECOMING A 100% FEELING EMOTIONAL BEING IS THE ONLY WAY THAT YOU GONNA UNDERSTAND GOD’S TRUTH.”

@ 16m35s