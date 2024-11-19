Ursula informs Ukrainians they still have more fighting to do.

Posting, best comment found with this video:

She's telling them, with a smile, that they must all die for her, and her WEF friends, bank accounts and entitled lifestyles. Her gestapo commission bureaucratic empire, is very, very successfully destroying Europe, as is it's purpose.

Adding:

NATO countries independently decide whether to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons to strike Russian territory, NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti stated at a meeting of EU defense ministers.

He also said that NATO countries should spend more than 2% of their GDP on defense.

also:

Ukrainian media claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used ATACMS missiles for the first time to strike deep into Russia.



