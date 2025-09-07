BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The DOWNFALL Of Conservative Influencers | FlightFormSyracuse
134 views • 1 week ago

The conservative movement is fracturing—old-guard influencers like Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, and James Lindsay are being exposed as controlled opposition, clinging to outdated liberal ideals while sabotaging the racially conscious New Right. Peterson, a Zionist shill, betrayed his followers by attacking them for rejecting his weak 'free speech' platitudes. Shapiro, a hypocritical identitarian, gatekeeps White advocacy while pushing Jewish ethno-politics. Lindsay, a clownish operative, smears the New Right as 'woke' to stifle dissent. The truth? The establishment props up these figures to neuter real opposition. The New Right sees through the deception—rejecting their subversive influence in favor of White survival. The old right? A failed experiment. Time to move on.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform's or uploader's stance.

Release Date: 2025

🔗 All Credit To FlightFormSyracuse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4FqO-C7rXg

Mirrored - Just a Dude

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

controlled oppositionrace realismnew rightanti-white agendaradical rightwhite advocacyzionist infiltratorsbased zoomersconservative downfall
