Get Prepared To Defend Yourself-Communism Only Gets Worse Not Better
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
93 views • 07/23/2023

If you thing that FUSA will ever have another fair election again, read Emerald Robinson's tweet again.  Then, consider the path our nation is currently on and let that sink in.  Check firstaid kit-https://www.offgridweb.com/survival/how-outdated-is-your-first-aid-kit/  FedGov to institute mental health roundups:   https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/mental_health_round_ups_the_next_phase_of_the_governments_war_on_thought_crimes  Center for Disease Creation hyping return of covie and the need for more deadly and debilitating mrna deathshots- https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/tripledemic-covid-rsv-flu-winter-cdc-rcna95448  Tips on how to avoid MRNA contaminated meat:    https://banned.video/watch?id=64bd5ecc8c997fe53ee94889   Just like disease, communism either gets cured or it gets worse...it never stays the same.  Think of the horrors, the torture, the murders, the deprivations, destruction and poverty of the worldwide history and manifestation of socialism/communism in South Africa, in nazi Germany, in Canada, in Venezuela, Cuba, Romania, Russia, East Germany, Poland, Yugoslavia and Cambodia and other places.  The importance of resiliency and of self defense become ever more important.

weaponspreppingself defensecommunismsurvivalend timesresiliency
