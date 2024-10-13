BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FREAK-OFF ATTTENDEE ⚤ CHILDREN DRESSED AS JUKU DOLLS IN ROOMS WHERE FULL-BLOWN ORGIES WERE HAPPENING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • 7 months ago

NEW: Diddy freakoff attendee suggests there were children dressed up like Juku dolls with lipstick on in rooms where full-on org*es were taking place.


'Tanea' says Diddy's son would recruit women at parties to go into a "special" area.


"[People] over there having s*x in this corner... They were dressed up like Little People Juku Barbies... We're not gonna say what type of little people, but like a fetish..."


Tanea says she was required to wear special slippers before she was allowed in this area.


She says she was horrified, witnessing what she described as "little people" in costumes and gay org*es.


"I'm looking like, what are they doing here? Like dressed up little red lipstick. Like they weren't supposed to be there, but I'm just looking like maybe it's some type of production going on."


"But why would they be at this party at seven o'clock in the morning with grown people? Why would they be here?"


Tanea says she was at the party because she was an up and coming singer who was looking for opportunities.


The comments from 'Tanea' came during the Soft White Underbelly podcast.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1845143393422262309

Keywords
groomingtransapocalypsehomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged offensivedollhouse diddysoft white underbelly podcastorgies with childrentaneajuku dolls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy