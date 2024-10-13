FREAK-OFF ATTTENDEE ⚤ CHILDREN DRESSED AS JUKU DOLLS IN ROOMS WHERE FULL-BLOWN ORGIES WERE HAPPENING

NEW: Diddy freakoff attendee suggests there were children dressed up like Juku dolls with lipstick on in rooms where full-on org*es were taking place.





'Tanea' says Diddy's son would recruit women at parties to go into a "special" area.





"[People] over there having s*x in this corner... They were dressed up like Little People Juku Barbies... We're not gonna say what type of little people, but like a fetish..."





Tanea says she was required to wear special slippers before she was allowed in this area.





She says she was horrified, witnessing what she described as "little people" in costumes and gay org*es.





"I'm looking like, what are they doing here? Like dressed up little red lipstick. Like they weren't supposed to be there, but I'm just looking like maybe it's some type of production going on."





"But why would they be at this party at seven o'clock in the morning with grown people? Why would they be here?"





Tanea says she was at the party because she was an up and coming singer who was looking for opportunities.





The comments from 'Tanea' came during the Soft White Underbelly podcast.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1845143393422262309