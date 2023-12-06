WORLD CHANGING Is An UNDERSTATEMENT! What's COMING, Is Rooted AND Originated FROM THIS Horrid Source

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/62uDyVPwi2Q?si=vVMqkgYntSEOtpQF Quotation from original video description….”THis Couldn't be More Obvious, and should be a wake up call to all who seek Jesus and Profess Christ....The Time of the Female Rival Is Come and the End of it is Horrifying UNLESS You Know the TRUTH--JESUS"