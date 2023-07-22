Debunking Darwin's evolution theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Astrophysicists calculated the number of necessary genetic mutations to achieve evolution of life on Earth, and found that the total time needed for those mutations was many billion years more than the age of Earth itself. So they concluded that life on our Planet must have been designed-created elsewhere, by an advanced being, and subsequently planted here.