BIDEN WANTS YOU TO TAKE A NEW VACCINE, and wants Congress to fund it.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Regardless if you have taken a vaccine in the past, he recommends everybody gets it. He has signed off a proposal for Congress to fund this new vaccine. He says it works.
Senator Ron Johnson: As opposed to the last ones that didn’t?
Before you mandate it, will we get to see the trial data this time?
@SenRonJohnson
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1695481222212747425?s=20