© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., calls out the airline industry for 'focusing on the wrong stuff' like DEI and details latest revelations from the Biden family influence peddling investigation. Not only Boeing but almost every aspect our of life/work has been impacted...and the impact sure is not better. China is filling the gap.